ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Note Few Recruiting Notes following G-Day

Trent Smallwood

Trent Smallwood

War Daddy
Staff
Aug 25, 2014
24,616
249,026
142
40
Flowery Branch, Georgia
uga.rivals.com
- Offensive tackle is a key component that this Georgia staff needs to hit on for the class of 2026. Behind the scenes, the confidence level for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is not as high as it once was but that does not mean the Bulldogs will not land the talented prospect from Missouri, it just seems other schools have made a run and this one seems more up in the air than ever. The staff had it's confidence grow for a couple of offensive tackles that visited this past weekend. Ekene Ogboko was on campus once again and Georgia has a lot working in it's favor with his brother already on the team. The Bulldogs continue to move the needle there and based on the intel I have received, Georgia is the team to beat there. He was not the only tackle that the confidence continues to grow with. The other is Hawaii native Malakai Lee. The No. 11 nationally rated offensive tackle enjoyed his visit to Athens, was able to meet with one-on-one with Stacey Searles and Kirby Smart following the game. He is a prospect that was more of a longshot coming into the weekend but Georgia feels it has a chance following the visit. Confidence continues to be high for four-star offensive tackle Malcolm Gaston.

- Confidence continues to be high for legacy defensive end Carter Luckie. I think it might be just a matter of time here but there are some other schools putting up a fight. I still like where Georgia is at there.

- Georgia still likes it's chances with hybrid tight end Kaiden Prothro following the weekend. The way the Bulldogs have used that position over the last several years has really set the tone there. If the Dawgs do indeed land the No. 39 prospect, who could join him as the more traditional tight end might be the bigger question. Following the weekend, the confidence has grown for Rivals100 tight end Mark Bowman. USC and Oregon are two schools that I continue to worry about with the No. 30 nationally rated prospect being a west coast guy but Todd Hartley has won more of these battles than he has lost over the years. Will Georgia be able to knock off the west coast schools? That is to be determined but I am told the bar was set high following the weekend.

- The Bulldogs were able to gain a commitment from a defensive back and also make waves with another. Four-star safety Kealan Jones committed to Georgia on Saturday and I am told the visit for five-star safety Jireh Edwards could not have gone better. This is going to be a heavyweight battle with Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M but I am told the visit over the weekend put Georgia squarely in the thick of things if not the team to beat. Georgia safeties coach Travaris Robinson has done a great job here.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: 3 Pete, WanknBankn, DawgedOut and 78 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JedMay

UPDATE An interesting visitor from G-Day

Replies
4
Views
1K
UGASports Vault
sgadawgLXA
S
JedMay

NEW STORY Georgia in the driver's seat with several elite targets after G-Day visit

Replies
0
Views
339
UGASports Vault
JedMay
JedMay
Trent Smallwood

UPDATE Few notes from the trail

Replies
2
Views
2K
UGASports Vault
Trent Smallwood
Trent Smallwood
JedMay

UPDATE Visit plans change for Rivals100 DE

Replies
14
Views
1K
UGASports Vault
DoubleDawgDareYa1906
D
JedMay

***WAR ROOM*** 3/10 War Room - Previewing a big first week of spring practice visits

Replies
17
Views
4K
UGASports Vault
BaileyDawg79
BaileyDawg79
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back