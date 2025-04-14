Trent Smallwood
- Offensive tackle is a key component that this Georgia staff needs to hit on for the class of 2026. Behind the scenes, the confidence level for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is not as high as it once was but that does not mean the Bulldogs will not land the talented prospect from Missouri, it just seems other schools have made a run and this one seems more up in the air than ever. The staff had it's confidence grow for a couple of offensive tackles that visited this past weekend. Ekene Ogboko was on campus once again and Georgia has a lot working in it's favor with his brother already on the team. The Bulldogs continue to move the needle there and based on the intel I have received, Georgia is the team to beat there. He was not the only tackle that the confidence continues to grow with. The other is Hawaii native Malakai Lee. The No. 11 nationally rated offensive tackle enjoyed his visit to Athens, was able to meet with one-on-one with Stacey Searles and Kirby Smart following the game. He is a prospect that was more of a longshot coming into the weekend but Georgia feels it has a chance following the visit. Confidence continues to be high for four-star offensive tackle Malcolm Gaston.
- Confidence continues to be high for legacy defensive end Carter Luckie. I think it might be just a matter of time here but there are some other schools putting up a fight. I still like where Georgia is at there.
- Georgia still likes it's chances with hybrid tight end Kaiden Prothro following the weekend. The way the Bulldogs have used that position over the last several years has really set the tone there. If the Dawgs do indeed land the No. 39 prospect, who could join him as the more traditional tight end might be the bigger question. Following the weekend, the confidence has grown for Rivals100 tight end Mark Bowman. USC and Oregon are two schools that I continue to worry about with the No. 30 nationally rated prospect being a west coast guy but Todd Hartley has won more of these battles than he has lost over the years. Will Georgia be able to knock off the west coast schools? That is to be determined but I am told the bar was set high following the weekend.
- The Bulldogs were able to gain a commitment from a defensive back and also make waves with another. Four-star safety Kealan Jones committed to Georgia on Saturday and I am told the visit for five-star safety Jireh Edwards could not have gone better. This is going to be a heavyweight battle with Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M but I am told the visit over the weekend put Georgia squarely in the thick of things if not the team to beat. Georgia safeties coach Travaris Robinson has done a great job here.
