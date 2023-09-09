ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (UGA vs. Ball State)

Some earlier notes from Dash:

9:15: It appears defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is out for an undetermined amount of time. Understand he underwent surgery. Will try to find more later.

9:51: Did see Ladd McConkey (back) come through Dawg walk with his bag. Seemed to be walking fine; still do not believe he plays today.

9:58: Team Captains; Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Tate Ratledge, Tykee Smith and Zion Logue

10:05: Sedrick Van Pran is wearing Devin Willock's No. 77 today.
 
