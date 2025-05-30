ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE Recruit social media thread - May 30 - June 1 official visit weekend

You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JedMay
  • Sticky

UPDATE Expected official visitor list - May 30-June 1

Replies
14
Views
2K
UGASports Vault
JedMay
JedMay
JedMay

UPDATE Visitor social thread - Scavenger Hunt weekend

Replies
49
Views
4K
UGASports Vault
JedMay
JedMay
JedMay

UPDATE Rivals100 QB sets official visit

Replies
25
Views
2K
UGASports Vault
dawgsrbarking
D
JedMay

UPDATE One recruitment I'll be watching coming out of this weekend

Replies
4
Views
2K
UGASports Vault
TigerWoods62082
TigerWoods62082
JedMay

UPDATE Who is most likely to commit from Scavenger Hunt weekend?

Replies
3
Views
1K
UGASports Vault
JedMay
JedMay
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back