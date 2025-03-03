Anthony Dasher
Aug 29, 2007
Things are ramping up at the football facility as the Bulldogs prepare for the first official day of spring practice, which is set for March 11.
Pro Day will follow on the 12th.
Otherwise, Georgia will practice every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday leading up to the G-Day scrimmage on April 12 (Notice: they're now calling G-Day a scrimmage, although we already knew that's what it was, right?).
Anyway, there are a few items:
...Hopefully, you read my story on Warren Brinson talking about Elijah Griffin. It wasn't an accident I asked about him. Griffin has made an early impression, reporting in great shape and already showing off in the weight room. He's got a great work ethic for someone so young.
...The offensive line is going to be interesting to watch, as you might imagine. Understand there will be a lot of guys looked at in different spots this spring, as everyone from Kirby Smart on down knows they've GOT to do a better job in the run game, and it starts up front. Last year was an embarrassment, and they know it.
There are a couple of guys who need to lose some weight. Earnest Greene III, I understand, is healthy and anxious to make up for his disappointing year. Don't discount him, the Bulldogs need all the experienced linemen they can get. Look for Jah Jackson to get pushed even more this spring. Y'all know he came in raw after focusing on basketball since the eighth grade. But man, they like his potential. Otherwise, there's going to be a LOT of mixing and matching.
...Coaches love the way new receivers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch have acclimated themselves. Both players have made nice plays during 7-on-7 drills, with Branch showing the "twitch" that he was famous for at Southern Cal. He's going to be fun to watch, I've been told.
...Nate Frazier is also someone who is attacking the off-season with a gusto. He wants to be great and is supposedly putting in the effort to make that happen. Had two people tell me that Roderick Robinson looks healthy.
...I'm really curious to see what unfolds at quarterback and whether it will be a true competition between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi. Been told Mike Bobo is implementing more mesh concepts to hopefully take better advantage of his skill sets. Puglisi, meanwhile, has been ripping the ball. I am told both quarterbacks have done a great job thus far.
...Freshmen wide receivers CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor have made some impressive catches. Both have been very consistent in 7-on-7 drills, with Wiley already showing a flair for making some very impressive catches in traffic.
...Hearing freshman tight end Ethan Barbour has made some early plays.
...It's a big spring for Ellis Robinson IV. He still needs to get a little bit bigger (become more physical), but the guy can make plays in the back end, including a nice breakup the other day.
...Other names I'm hearing that are off to good starts include CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson, Jordan Hall, Ondre Evans, Chris Cole, Jaden Reddell, and Oscar Delp, to name a few. At outside linebacker, I'm told Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson are off to great starts.
...Malaki Starks seemed to confirm to me at the Combine what I've been told about KJ Bolden really taking a jump up as far as his leadership skills are concerned.
