Jamon Dumas-Johnson was at practice today so that's part of why we said it was up in the air whether or not he will enter the portal.



He doesn't know if he can play in the bowl game as he's still recovering. And if he wants to transfer to another SEC team, he has to go in the portal now, not in the spring.



A lot of people speculated that this decision might be spurred by the guys behind Dukmas-Johnson on the depth chart coming for this job. CJ Allen was getting snaps when Dumas-Johnson was healthy. I am told this is a part of the decision. He's not guaranteed to be the starter next year. Raylen Wilson was named to the All-SEC Freshman team. The competition at the spot is fierce.



If he does go into the portal, his leadership will be missed. As will his experience.





The news is more positive for three other starters.



As of right now, I expect starting inside linebacker Smael Mondon to come back next year. UPDATE: Other outlets confirming this note.



I expect defensive lineman Warren Brinson to come back. He has a covid year. Brinson started three games this year.



I also expect starting right guard Tate Ratledge to announce he's returning for his senior/covid season.



