Blayne Gilmer
Letterman and National Champion
Gold Member
-
- Sep 12, 2020
-
- 3,554
-
- 76,433
-
- 82
The annual Scavenger Hunt recruiting event hosted by the Georgia Bulldogs will take place on May 20. UGASports first reported that in late April. The event will be loaded with priority targets in multiple classes for Georgia. Here are the ones we have been able to confirm to date.
UNOFFICIAL VISITS
THE COMMITS
All three told UGASports how excited they are to be on campus and recruiting the next two groups of prospects that will be mentioned in this War Room. Specifically, Phillips and Jones described how they believed Georgia’s current class was going to take a massive step forward soon, possibly this week with some key additions.
@JedMay has more on each of these guys in his notes, but just know that Phillips posted his outstanding times in the 100m this weekend with a pulled hamstring! Burner! Georgia will use him like Kenny McIntosh, except with ELITE speed.
NON-COMMITS
UGASports broke the news in last week’s War Room that Williams would be attending the Scavenger Hunt. Williams was evaluated by Schumann recently at his school. Reports to UGASports are that the Georgia DC was raving about Williams and the heat is being applied! Williams has versatility and can play inside and outside linebacker. Look for Georgia and Alabama to go toe to toe here. Lanning and the Ducks trying to get into the mix.
Jonah-Ajonye is Williams’s teammate and is a prospect that could fit that five-technique role Georgia desperately needs to address in this class. The 4-star standout with Nigerian roots told Jed 24 days ago that upon receiving his UGA offer April 19, he was, “"really happy because Georgia is my dream school.”
A big, athletic edge from the DMV. Uzo-Diribe continues to find prospects that fit his mold he’s eyeing.
@DonutDawg will hate this, but I continue to hear that this recruitment is in a fantastic spot for Georgia. Big unofficial.
This is what you call, burying the lead folks. Yes, I could have started the War Room with Raiola, but the fact is, as we reported last week, it’s not set in stone he’ll arrive in Athens this weekend. Yes, UGASports expects him to. Yes, things appear to be way down the line between Georgia and Raiola. Yes, there has been an inordinate amount of communication between him and Georgia commits and main targets that we’ve reported here at UGASports. Yes, Mike Bobo is visiting Raiola for a second time this week, as we told you was coming last Sunday night. So Georgia has basically pulled a Michael Scott and said, “our balls are in your court.” It’s a waiting game. I will tell you other schools are still pursuing, but I maintain as we have since late December that Georgia has checked all the boxes in this recruitment. Oh, and Dan Orlovsky, who played with Raiola’s dad for a long, time posted this tonight.
When Hartley is set on locking something up. He usually does sooner rather than later.
THE OFFICIALS
UGASports broke the news on May 4th that Smith would be taking his OV to Georgia. Simply put, IF Raiola does arrive in Athens this weekend, and if he were to recruit Smith on Georgia’s behalf, it would be the best possible shot Georgia would have if flipping an ELITE receiver from Ohio State. Smith is definitely feeling out his options. Bryan McClendon has made no bones about it, the UGA wideout coach believes Smith can make an impact immediately should be choose Athens.
Another guy that was in the 5A 100m state finals this weekend. Mikell is a gifted football player. Both sides of the ball he’s a playmaker. Mikell told @Radi Nabulsi recently that Georgia wants him on defense but Kirby Smart is open to his being on the offensive side of the ball. Lots of Georgia red and black that flows through his family.
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/casey-poe-278810?view=pv
Simply put, UGASports knows that Poe is badly wanted by Searels and Georgia. Just plays with a nasty streak. Georgia gets to set the bar for OVs
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/colton-heinrich-290414?view=pv
Patterns his game after Jason Witten and certainly does that style justice. Heinrich is a South Florida guy. Hartley has strong connections down there. This is Alabama and Georgia right now. UGA would take 2 TEs in the class.
NOTE ON Wide Receivers
What Bryan McClendo brought in last class from a speed and need perspective was impressive. I predict this receiver crop will be as good as Georgia has brought in in a given class in terms of coveted talent and top end potential.
Sammy Brown Note
Spoke with someone very close to the Sammy Brown recruitment. Let’s just say it did not go unnoticed that Glenn Schumann came last year to Brown’s track finals, was the first coach to congratulate Brown after becoming a two-time state champ in wrestling, and was at his track finals this past weekend as well. Schumann has done all he can do at this point folks.
JED’S NOTES
DWIGHT PHILLIPS
DEMELLO JONES
SACOVIE WHITE
UGASports saw all three of these Georgia commits in action this week. Phillips and Jones competed at the state track championships while White battled Milton in a spring game on Friday night.
The athleticism among this particular group is staggering. Phillips posted a time of 10.24 seconds in the 100-meter dash, good for second in the state. Jones went 10.97 in the 100-meter to win state and jumped 6 feet, 4 inches to finish third in the high jump. White, meanwhile, showcased his elite athleticism packaged into a 5-foot-9, 176-pounds frame even in a scrimmage setting against Milton.
These are guys the Bulldogs are very high on (perhaps more so than the rest of college football) and have been for a while. All three seem very solid in their commitments, although Jones has two other officials scheduled. This trio has the potential to be three more great evaluations for Kirby Smart and staff.
ETHAN BARBOUR
Speaking of people Georgia is very high on, Barbour is the top remaining tight end target for 2024.
Barbour looked a little raw to my untrained eye. He’s not quite the most polished route runner as of yet. But he’s got great hands and loves blocking, something that Hartley no doubt loves in his game.
I think Georgia is in great shape here early. For you “follow the visits” folks, Barbour has been in Athens more than any other school. He’s also a great physical compliment to the freaky specimen that is Elyiss Williams. It’s not quite an apples to apples to comparison, but it’s a little bit like the body types added with Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie in the 2023 class.
I’d bet Georgia leads as of now. Alabama, LSU, and plenty of others are involved and will make Hartley work for this one.
CHRISTOPHER “CJ” JACKSON
Even coming off a hamstring injury, it’s easy to see the explosion Jackson has. He moves extremely well for a player his size both rushing off the edge and when he played tight end during Tucker’s practice.
Spots might be tight at outside linebacker in this class. Like, really tight. But I do think Jackson is in that upper echelon of guys who have a spot in Athens if they want one.
On that front, I believe LSU is the main competition here. As I mentioned in my story after I spoke with Jackson, the early love Georgia showed him still resonates. If I was a betting man (and those who went on our UGASports trip to Las Vegas a couple summers ago can attest that I am), I’m putting money on Georgia in this one right now.
DANIEL CALHOUN
I first met Calhoun at the Georgia Elite Classic in December of 2021. Coming off his sophomore season, Calhoun was one of the few names a young recruiting reporter knew in the 2024 class at the time.
That night, he wore one Georgia glove and one Alabama glove. Even someone as green behind the ears as me could see that those two might be the favorites.
That was true then and it’s true now. It’s no coincidence the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are getting the first two official visits next month. Schools like Miami are trying to get involved (Alex Mirabal was at Calhoun’s practice on Thursday this week) but I still believe the race to be between Georgia and Alabama.
Georgia’s coaches are after him hard. So too are commits such as Malachi Toliver and Ny Carr. He’s target number one up front and is being treated as such heading into the pivotal OVs.
WILLIAM SATTERWHITE
MARCUS HARRISON
Don’t forget about these two in the 2024 offensive line shuffle.
If you’ll remember, Georgia offered Satterwhite after he visited in March. The Bulldogs now have a spot in his top 10 list. If Georgia can get him back on campus, it has a chance to generate some serious momentum.
The Bulldogs also recently offered Harrison. The staff is very high on him and pushing for him as well.
UNOFFICIAL VISITS
THE COMMITS
All three told UGASports how excited they are to be on campus and recruiting the next two groups of prospects that will be mentioned in this War Room. Specifically, Phillips and Jones described how they believed Georgia’s current class was going to take a massive step forward soon, possibly this week with some key additions.
@JedMay has more on each of these guys in his notes, but just know that Phillips posted his outstanding times in the 100m this weekend with a pulled hamstring! Burner! Georgia will use him like Kenny McIntosh, except with ELITE speed.
NON-COMMITS
UGASports broke the news in last week’s War Room that Williams would be attending the Scavenger Hunt. Williams was evaluated by Schumann recently at his school. Reports to UGASports are that the Georgia DC was raving about Williams and the heat is being applied! Williams has versatility and can play inside and outside linebacker. Look for Georgia and Alabama to go toe to toe here. Lanning and the Ducks trying to get into the mix.
Jonah-Ajonye is Williams’s teammate and is a prospect that could fit that five-technique role Georgia desperately needs to address in this class. The 4-star standout with Nigerian roots told Jed 24 days ago that upon receiving his UGA offer April 19, he was, “"really happy because Georgia is my dream school.”
A big, athletic edge from the DMV. Uzo-Diribe continues to find prospects that fit his mold he’s eyeing.
@DonutDawg will hate this, but I continue to hear that this recruitment is in a fantastic spot for Georgia. Big unofficial.
This is what you call, burying the lead folks. Yes, I could have started the War Room with Raiola, but the fact is, as we reported last week, it’s not set in stone he’ll arrive in Athens this weekend. Yes, UGASports expects him to. Yes, things appear to be way down the line between Georgia and Raiola. Yes, there has been an inordinate amount of communication between him and Georgia commits and main targets that we’ve reported here at UGASports. Yes, Mike Bobo is visiting Raiola for a second time this week, as we told you was coming last Sunday night. So Georgia has basically pulled a Michael Scott and said, “our balls are in your court.” It’s a waiting game. I will tell you other schools are still pursuing, but I maintain as we have since late December that Georgia has checked all the boxes in this recruitment. Oh, and Dan Orlovsky, who played with Raiola’s dad for a long, time posted this tonight.
When Hartley is set on locking something up. He usually does sooner rather than later.
THE OFFICIALS
UGASports broke the news on May 4th that Smith would be taking his OV to Georgia. Simply put, IF Raiola does arrive in Athens this weekend, and if he were to recruit Smith on Georgia’s behalf, it would be the best possible shot Georgia would have if flipping an ELITE receiver from Ohio State. Smith is definitely feeling out his options. Bryan McClendon has made no bones about it, the UGA wideout coach believes Smith can make an impact immediately should be choose Athens.
Another guy that was in the 5A 100m state finals this weekend. Mikell is a gifted football player. Both sides of the ball he’s a playmaker. Mikell told @Radi Nabulsi recently that Georgia wants him on defense but Kirby Smart is open to his being on the offensive side of the ball. Lots of Georgia red and black that flows through his family.
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/casey-poe-278810?view=pv
Simply put, UGASports knows that Poe is badly wanted by Searels and Georgia. Just plays with a nasty streak. Georgia gets to set the bar for OVs
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/colton-heinrich-290414?view=pv
Patterns his game after Jason Witten and certainly does that style justice. Heinrich is a South Florida guy. Hartley has strong connections down there. This is Alabama and Georgia right now. UGA would take 2 TEs in the class.
NOTE ON Wide Receivers
What Bryan McClendo brought in last class from a speed and need perspective was impressive. I predict this receiver crop will be as good as Georgia has brought in in a given class in terms of coveted talent and top end potential.
Sammy Brown Note
Spoke with someone very close to the Sammy Brown recruitment. Let’s just say it did not go unnoticed that Glenn Schumann came last year to Brown’s track finals, was the first coach to congratulate Brown after becoming a two-time state champ in wrestling, and was at his track finals this past weekend as well. Schumann has done all he can do at this point folks.
JED’S NOTES
DWIGHT PHILLIPS
DEMELLO JONES
SACOVIE WHITE
UGASports saw all three of these Georgia commits in action this week. Phillips and Jones competed at the state track championships while White battled Milton in a spring game on Friday night.
The athleticism among this particular group is staggering. Phillips posted a time of 10.24 seconds in the 100-meter dash, good for second in the state. Jones went 10.97 in the 100-meter to win state and jumped 6 feet, 4 inches to finish third in the high jump. White, meanwhile, showcased his elite athleticism packaged into a 5-foot-9, 176-pounds frame even in a scrimmage setting against Milton.
These are guys the Bulldogs are very high on (perhaps more so than the rest of college football) and have been for a while. All three seem very solid in their commitments, although Jones has two other officials scheduled. This trio has the potential to be three more great evaluations for Kirby Smart and staff.
ETHAN BARBOUR
Ethan Barbour, 2025 Tight End, Georgia
Ethan Barbour - 2025 3 Star Tight end for Alpharetta (Alpharetta, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Speaking of people Georgia is very high on, Barbour is the top remaining tight end target for 2024.
Barbour looked a little raw to my untrained eye. He’s not quite the most polished route runner as of yet. But he’s got great hands and loves blocking, something that Hartley no doubt loves in his game.
I think Georgia is in great shape here early. For you “follow the visits” folks, Barbour has been in Athens more than any other school. He’s also a great physical compliment to the freaky specimen that is Elyiss Williams. It’s not quite an apples to apples to comparison, but it’s a little bit like the body types added with Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie in the 2023 class.
I’d bet Georgia leads as of now. Alabama, LSU, and plenty of others are involved and will make Hartley work for this one.
CHRISTOPHER “CJ” JACKSON
Christopher Jackson, 2024 Weakside Defensive End, Louisiana State
Christopher Jackson - 4 Star Weakside defensive end for Louisiana State on Death Valley Insider
n.rivals.com
Even coming off a hamstring injury, it’s easy to see the explosion Jackson has. He moves extremely well for a player his size both rushing off the edge and when he played tight end during Tucker’s practice.
Spots might be tight at outside linebacker in this class. Like, really tight. But I do think Jackson is in that upper echelon of guys who have a spot in Athens if they want one.
On that front, I believe LSU is the main competition here. As I mentioned in my story after I spoke with Jackson, the early love Georgia showed him still resonates. If I was a betting man (and those who went on our UGASports trip to Las Vegas a couple summers ago can attest that I am), I’m putting money on Georgia in this one right now.
DANIEL CALHOUN
I first met Calhoun at the Georgia Elite Classic in December of 2021. Coming off his sophomore season, Calhoun was one of the few names a young recruiting reporter knew in the 2024 class at the time.
That night, he wore one Georgia glove and one Alabama glove. Even someone as green behind the ears as me could see that those two might be the favorites.
That was true then and it’s true now. It’s no coincidence the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are getting the first two official visits next month. Schools like Miami are trying to get involved (Alex Mirabal was at Calhoun’s practice on Thursday this week) but I still believe the race to be between Georgia and Alabama.
Georgia’s coaches are after him hard. So too are commits such as Malachi Toliver and Ny Carr. He’s target number one up front and is being treated as such heading into the pivotal OVs.
WILLIAM SATTERWHITE
William Satterwhite, 2024 Offensive Guard, Tennessee
William Satterwhite - 4 Star Offensive guard for Tennessee on VolReport
n.rivals.com
MARCUS HARRISON
Marcus Harrison, 2024 Offensive Tackle, Georgia
Marcus Harrison - 3 Star Offensive tackle for Georgia on UGASports
n.rivals.com
Don’t forget about these two in the 2024 offensive line shuffle.
If you’ll remember, Georgia offered Satterwhite after he visited in March. The Bulldogs now have a spot in his top 10 list. If Georgia can get him back on campus, it has a chance to generate some serious momentum.
The Bulldogs also recently offered Harrison. The staff is very high on him and pushing for him as well.