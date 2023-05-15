12/17 - Raiola decommits from Ohio State. Kirby Smart was on the phone with him almost immediately. Talked to Smart more in the days following his decommit from Ohio State than he did to Ryan Day the entire time he was committed to the Buckeyes.



12/18 - UGASports notified that this recruitment was Gerogia's to lose.



1/8 - Day before the National Championship game, Buster Faulkner tells Dylan that Georgia is absolutely the best place for him and that he has tremendous confidence in the UGA Staff to develop him.



1/9 - Dylan watched Georgia dismantle TCU with longtime family friend Matthew Stafford



1/30 - Raiola breaks the new on RVF that Mike Bobo is the next offensive coordinator



3/5 - Those close to the recruit laugh at all of the predictions elsewhere.



3/16 - Raiola family arrives in Athens for the clinching visit. Had dinner with Smart, Bobo, VanGorder. Ryan Wingo's family was there as well.



3/19 - Raiola wanted to publicly commit while on the visit. Decided to hold off out of respect for Nebraska and the connections there, big visit the next weekend for that program. Also, the Ohio State commitment was rushed. Wanted to pray and fast over the decision



3/20 - Phone calls and texts made from the Raiola family to Kirby Smart indicating the desire to be a Dawg, but the process they'll go through to affirm the decision.



3/21 - Raiola family has a multi-hour conversation with Todd Monken. Monken explains how he trusts Kirby Smart more than anyone in football and that Mike Bobo will be tremendous for Raiola's development.



4/11 - Raiola begins the process of handwritten letters to notify coaches at various programs of the decision



5/15 - Dawg