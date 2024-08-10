Passed along to me a bit ago by one of our subscribers. Some detailed info here.



Special Teams are going to be a weapon again this season. Punting, field goals, and coverage teams did a nice job in really tough conditions. Evan’s is a weapon on the punt return. I thought 81, maybe Jeremy Bell had a nice day. Did really well on coverage Teams and was reactive to Kirby’s voice about full speed and the importance of contain on the coverage units. Had a great 30-yard catch from Ryan Puglisi with the threes about 30 minutes into the scrimmage. He might be another find by Kirby in a couple of years.



The defense did well and was really aggressive on the first three series. Forced Carson into a not-great decision in the first series for an interception. There were two three-and-outs to start the scrimmage by the first-team offense. Linebackers were reading the check-downs and made plays right after the catch.



2nd Team offense appears to be ahead of the second Team Defense. Gunner did some nice things again today. Consistency will be the biggest key. Hit Roderick on a beautiful ball on the wheel route. Gunner played later in the scrimmage with the ones. He had some nice checkdowns and used his feet. A consistency issue was a throw across the middle to Arian that he threw just below his knees. Gunner did have an int on his second possession. I thought overall Gunner had a nice day.



No question IMO that Gunner is the second-best QB at this point.



Kirby was on the mic early saying that there should be five turnovers early, sloppy, sloppy. A little heat and you guys are dropping like flies. He picked on anyone about not running or walking between plays and not at full speed during drills.



Kirby appeared to hold back his most important pieces on offense and let them play maybe 4 series. Carson was himself. Delph had a nice catch and run after.



Arian showed some decent strength on the jet sweep and broke away from Starks on an arm tackle and scored. Kirby jumped all over Starks after Arian scored, and said he needed to tackle better.



TID was disruptive today. He beat the left-side 1st team OL to make plays earlier in the scrimmage and get into the backfield.



The running game was really strong. We did put it on the ground early in the scrimmage but Roderick recovered his own fumble. The running backs as a unit will be a strength of the Team and is one of the deeper units we had in a long time. Frazier has great feet and acceleration in the hole. Cash Jones did some nice things when he got his opportunity.



Given it was the first scrimmage I thought we looked pretty good.



Carson Beck, Dom Lovett, Dillon Bell, Trevor Etienne, Roderick Robinson and Oscar Delp are going to have really big years on O. Arian Smith played with confidence and I think can be a weapon. Ben Yurosek and Anthony Evans III just need to earn reps and they will perform. Evans is going to get better and better. He has great feet and really accelerates after his cuts. Our OL has 6-8 guys that are future pros.



Mykell Williams, Tyrion-Ingram Dawkins, Quintavious Johnson, Smael Mondon and Malaki Starks looked primed to dominate on D. Dan Jackson looked like a veteran today, nothing flashy but was in the right place and made good decisions earlier in the scrimmage. He did leave later on with an injury but I didn’t think it looked bad…



Kirby has the roster depth to play 55 guys in games and expects high-level results. Going to be a really fun year assuming Carson stays healthy.



Addendum



CJ Allen and Damon Wilson both did fine today. Just a lot to remember while not being able to take any notes without getting into trouble. Damon Wilson has a nasty inside twist to beat the tackle he used today.



Allen is the most consistent listening to Kirby and his comments during practice. Kirby got onto Raylen a good bit today. Bowles is just not at the other Inside backers level yet based on his reps and what group he is with.



Smal and CJ need to be the guys, supported by Raylen and possibly Jakon Walker. Cole is going to get reps if the opportunity presents itself.



Others that talk about Gunner in the thread, as I said, consistency is his biggest challenge. Gunner is the best option now, does that mean he will be a year from now, maybe not.



Kirby was holding guys back today or managing load as others say.