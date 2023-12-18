Signing Day is almost here, folks. As you all know, the 2024 high school class is mostly wrapped up.



Here’s what we’re hearing with Signing Day coming up on Wednesday.







Right now, everything we’ve heard continues to point toward Dylan Raiola flipping to Nebraska. Our colleagues at the Nebraska site believe the same.



This has all been hashed out over and over again, but the combination of NIL and an easy path to starting from day one have paved the way for Matt Rhule and company.



Personally, I believe Raiola ends up decommitting and/or flipping before Wednesday. But that obviously hasn’t happened yet. But again, the expectation at this point is that the top-ranked quarterback in the class will end up a Cornhusker.









We haven’t heard much on our end about a flip from running back Nate Frazier. He has been the guy that has been “in the crosshairs” so to speak as the late worry at running back.



We’re told worries of Nebraska and Washington are unfounded. If there’s one school to worry about, it’s Oregon. They were battling for Frazier hard before he chose Georgia. The Ducks also have his high school teammate Aydin Breland. We still believe Frazier is a Bulldog, but we’ll be keeping an eye on that heading into Wednesday.









Looks like it’s going to be Sacovie White and Nitro Tuggle at receiver. We’ve confirmed with our LSU site that Tuggle didn’t make it into Baton Rouge this weekend. That would seem to be the biggest obstacle Georgia had to overcome late in his recruitment.



Tuggle did have a cryptic tweet during the early Raiola reports. But right now, signs point to him ending up as a Bulldog.







Linebacker Kristopher Jones’ status as an early enrollee had been in the air a bit depending on numbers. He told us a couple of weeks ago it depended on what Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson decided to do. As we know, Mondon is coming back and Dumas-Johnson is in the transfer portal. Jones now tells UGASports he will be enrolling early. He, Justin Williams, and Chris Cole will all be enrolling early at inside linebacker.









Defensive back is where most of the remaining intrigue resides.



Ellis Robinson, Demello Jones, and Ondre Evans are Bulldogs. So too is Donte Williams, Georgia’s newly-hired defensive backs coach from USC.



Georgia has previously offered a pair of USC defensive back commits, Braylon Conley and Jarvis Boatright.



Boatright is the one who interests me most. He’s relatively local, hailing from Clearwater, Florida. In other words, he wouldn’t be a guy that Williams would be convincing to follow him across the country.



The offer from Georgia came way back in January of 2022. Safety is obviously a position of need for the Bulldogs in the 2024 class.



I’m not saying Boatright is on flip watch or anything. But the combination of geography and position of need makes him at least a name to file away for the next few days.



Marcellus Barnes, meanwhile, has taken one official so far to Syracuse. That has seemingly put the Orange (and Fran Brown) in strong position to land the Chattanooga defensive back. One source has expressed doubt that Barnes ends up taking an official visit to Athens, something he told UGASports he planned on doing a couple of weeks ago.



Barnes has been rumored to be signing early and then going public at the All-American Bowl on January 6. It’s also possible he commits first and then signs in February. Either way, at this point we’re predicting Barnes to end up joining Brown in upstate New York.







PS: Auburn and FSU are going to be in a dogfight to the end for KJ Bolden. We’ve heard that the Tigers have put a heck of an NIL offer together. That’s going to be a fascinating one to watch.







PPS: We had the parent of one commit tell us this weekend, “The cavalry is coming.” Do with that what you will.