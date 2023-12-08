ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE Julian Humphrey note

JedMay

JedMay

Pillar of the DawgVent
Staff
May 24, 2021
11,032
99,287
102
We’ve seen the smoke about Julian Humphrey entering the transfer portal. We’ve been asking around this morning.

While this doesn’t necessarily apply directly to Humphrey, there’s something to keep in mind here.

Georgia’s practices are brutal. They’re called Bloody Tuesday for a reason. Kendall Milton also referred to a “Wicked Wednesday” after the Georgia Tech game that also didn’t sound like much fun.

It’s not for everyone. Corners put their bodies through a lot in those practices. As someone mentioned in a thread today, it’s a heck of a business decision at points for a corner to slam into the likes of Roderick Robinson, Andrew Paul, Kendall Milton, Brock Bowers, etc etc every day in practice. Eventually, you could just get tired of it.

What does apply to Humphrey specifically is geography. He’s from Texas, which has a pair of programs in Texas and Texas A&M that would love to have his services. You’d think a program like Houston that’s new to the Big 12 and trying to make a splash with a new coach would also love to have Humphrey back in his hometown.

Humphrey was getting more and more reps as the season went along in Athens until he hurt his shoulder. You’d think he’d be at least a frontrunner for a starting spot this spring, especially if you assume Kamari Lassiter is going to the NFL.

If Humphrey transfers it would hurt the depth, no doubt. At corner you’d be looking at names like Daylen Everette, AJ Harris, Daniel Harris, Chris Peal, Ellis Robinson, and Ondre Evans this spring.

All that said, Humphrey is not in the portal right now. There were some whispers he could enter last year and that obviously didn’t happen. We’ll keep an eye on it.
 
  • Like
  • Sad
  • Wow
Reactions: dmbdawgs, doug518, USA1DOG and 79 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shane3fan

defensive backfield for 2024

Replies
6
Views
606
The Dawgvent
Blackshearuga
Blackshearuga
DonutDawg

It's only freaking March

Replies
27
Views
1K
The Dawgvent
andrewdc07
andrewdc07
Anthony Dasher

UPDATE Live from G-Day (Rosters typed in)

Replies
58
Views
2K
The Dawgvent
Patrick Garbin
Patrick Garbin
M

“1-2” starting players…

Replies
17
Views
2K
The Dawgvent
ryc
R
R

While I’m Glad The Corners Are Coming Back….

Replies
2
Views
630
The Dawgvent
muddawg67
M
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today