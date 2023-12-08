We’ve seen the smoke about Julian Humphrey entering the transfer portal. We’ve been asking around this morning.



While this doesn’t necessarily apply directly to Humphrey, there’s something to keep in mind here.



Georgia’s practices are brutal. They’re called Bloody Tuesday for a reason. Kendall Milton also referred to a “Wicked Wednesday” after the Georgia Tech game that also didn’t sound like much fun.



It’s not for everyone. Corners put their bodies through a lot in those practices. As someone mentioned in a thread today, it’s a heck of a business decision at points for a corner to slam into the likes of Roderick Robinson, Andrew Paul, Kendall Milton, Brock Bowers, etc etc every day in practice. Eventually, you could just get tired of it.



What does apply to Humphrey specifically is geography. He’s from Texas, which has a pair of programs in Texas and Texas A&M that would love to have his services. You’d think a program like Houston that’s new to the Big 12 and trying to make a splash with a new coach would also love to have Humphrey back in his hometown.



Humphrey was getting more and more reps as the season went along in Athens until he hurt his shoulder. You’d think he’d be at least a frontrunner for a starting spot this spring, especially if you assume Kamari Lassiter is going to the NFL.



If Humphrey transfers it would hurt the depth, no doubt. At corner you’d be looking at names like Daylen Everette, AJ Harris, Daniel Harris, Chris Peal, Ellis Robinson, and Ondre Evans this spring.



All that said, Humphrey is not in the portal right now. There were some whispers he could enter last year and that obviously didn’t happen. We’ll keep an eye on it.