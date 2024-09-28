ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE Live from Bryant-Denny Stadium: 7:12 p.m.

Anthony Dasher

Anthony Dasher

Circle of Honor
Staff
Aug 29, 2007
151,565
536,426
177
59
Winterville, Georgia
All things considered, it wasn't so bad getting through security.
Cloudy right now, but no chance of rain.
As usual, stay tuned to UGASports throughout the pregame, as I'll post all my notes before kickoff here in this thread.

4:54: Regarding rumors that suggested London Humphreys may actually play and told nothing them.
5:25: Official kickoff is 7:49 ET.
6:10: Jordan Hall is out: Mykel Williams is a "gametime decision."
6:18: First time I've noticed Colbie Young without a wrap.
7:08: Mykel Williams is on the field for warmups. Not seeing any extra protection on his ankle.
7:11: Looks like Warren Brinsin is going with the second group
7:12: Micah Morris will be at right guard.




Photo Bama.jpg
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: dawgflo, Gacam1523, BeastInTheEastUGA and 23 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Anthony Dasher

UPDATE UPDATE 7:19 - Live from Kroger Field

Replies
19
Views
3K
The Dawgvent
OldCodgerDawg
OldCodgerDawg
Anthony Dasher

UPDATE 1:32 Update: Live from the new view at Sanford Stadium

Replies
13
Views
3K
The Dawgvent
Anthony Dasher
Anthony Dasher
Patrick Garbin

VIDEO WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

Replies
0
Views
180
The Dawgvent
Patrick Garbin
Patrick Garbin
Anthony Dasher

UPDATE Live from G-Day (Rosters typed in)

Replies
58
Views
3K
The Dawgvent
Patrick Garbin
Patrick Garbin
Patrick Garbin

VIDEO WATCH: Damon Wilson and Dominic Lovett

Replies
0
Views
250
The Dawgvent
Patrick Garbin
Patrick Garbin
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back