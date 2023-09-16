ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread: UGA vs. S. Carolina

Patrick Garbin

Patrick Garbin

Pillar of the DawgVent
Staff
Sep 24, 2015
10,462
14,876
127
Bishop, GA
Some earlier notes from Dash:

2:01: Looks like some new pregame T-shirst. They all read IMPACT
2:02: Basketball coach Mike White on the sideline. Brought his recruits with him.
2:03: Javon Bullard is on the field early. Has his football pants and pads on. Looks like he's testing the ankle.
2:07: Ladd McConkey (back) is in shorts and will not play today.
2:08: RaRa Thomas also in shorts today, it appears. He is out running routes. Can't really tell if anything is wrong, but it is odd that he does not have his football pants on. Ditto for Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint...UPDATE: Good news on Thomas, he's got his football pants on now)
2:10: Brock Bowers is dressed out and warming up.
2:10: Freshman Pearce Spurlin does not appear to be dressing out.
2:12: Chris Peal remains out.
2:21: Javon Bullard continues to test his ankle, going through early warmup drills with the other DBs.
2:27: Tate Ratledge is wearing No. 77 today.
2:30: I know Coach said freshman Gabe Harris is technically playing both OLB and DE, but he's with the DL during warmups.
2:32: Marvin Jones is not dressing out today.
2:47: Austin Blaske (knee) not dressed out.
2:48: No knee brace today for Andrew Paul.
2:56: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is dressed out
2:57: RaRa Thomas is dressed out
2:59: Javon Bullard is dressed out and going through full pre-game warmups
 
  • Like
Reactions: SkyDawg1971 and andystowe
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Anthony Dasher

UPDATE Live from Sanford Stadium 2:59 Update (Including Javon Bullard, Marvin Jones, Brock Bowers)

Replies
15
Views
3K
The Dawgvent
WIDAWG
WIDAWG
Anthony Dasher

UPDATE Live from Hard Rock Stadium....Pre-game thread UPDATE 3:41

Replies
31
Views
4K
The Dawgvent
808 Dawg
808 Dawg
Patrick Garbin

UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (at Auburn)

Replies
90
Views
2K
The Dawgvent
Patrick Garbin
Patrick Garbin
Anthony Dasher

UPDATE Hello from Mercedez-Benz Stadium...Live PreGame Thread UPDATE 3:44

Replies
22
Views
5K
The Dawgvent
banjodawg
banjodawg
Patrick Garbin

UPDATE LIVE In-Game Thread (vs. Missouri)

Replies
101
Views
1K
The Dawgvent
Patrick Garbin
Patrick Garbin
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today