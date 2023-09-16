Some earlier notes from Dash:



2:01: Looks like some new pregame T-shirst. They all read IMPACT

2:02: Basketball coach Mike White on the sideline. Brought his recruits with him.

2:03: Javon Bullard is on the field early. Has his football pants and pads on. Looks like he's testing the ankle.

2:07: Ladd McConkey (back) is in shorts and will not play today.

2:08: RaRa Thomas also in shorts today, it appears. He is out running routes. Can't really tell if anything is wrong, but it is odd that he does not have his football pants on. Ditto for Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint...UPDATE: Good news on Thomas, he's got his football pants on now)

2:10: Brock Bowers is dressed out and warming up.

2:10: Freshman Pearce Spurlin does not appear to be dressing out.

2:12: Chris Peal remains out.

2:21: Javon Bullard continues to test his ankle, going through early warmup drills with the other DBs.

2:27: Tate Ratledge is wearing No. 77 today.

2:30: I know Coach said freshman Gabe Harris is technically playing both OLB and DE, but he's with the DL during warmups.

2:32: Marvin Jones is not dressing out today.

2:47: Austin Blaske (knee) not dressed out.

2:48: No knee brace today for Andrew Paul.

2:56: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is dressed out

2:57: RaRa Thomas is dressed out

2:59: Javon Bullard is dressed out and going through full pre-game warmups