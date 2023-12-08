ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Note Note on Ladd McConkey

There has been a lot of discussion regarding his upcoming decision to return or head off to the NFL. I know having the opportunity to play at Texas and at Alabama in 2024 has made the decision a lot more difficult because of his pure competitiveness.

Based off conversations with sources today, we are told Ladd is leaning more towards entering the NFL Draft. We are told he received a high enough draft grade to make it hard to come back for another season in Athens. We are hearing that he could be a high second day pick guy with the possibility of moving into the first day in the NFL Draft and there is not much more he would be able to do with his size to improve that stock if he returned.

A lot of these kids just love the University of Georgia and it makes these decisions that much tougher. This is what we are hearing as of today and nothing is a done deal until a decision is announced publicly.
 
