UPDATE Recruit reactions to Dylan Raiola's commitment

May 24, 2021
Been driving all day - just arrived at Camden County High School to watch Elyiss Williams practice. A few reactions I’ve gathered so far:


“Great pick up for Georgia and their plan up in Athens.”


“Finally! Great to see him finally put it out there. He told me awhile ago he was going to commit. Excited about our class! Coach Fran will be here tomorrow to see me. We will be celebrating!”


“Man it’s great to have him on board now. I feel good about everything. Feels like this new wave fixing to be getting a lot of targets from the man himself.”

“Dylan is my guy if he was to go to Georgia that has a big impact on my decision. I’d love to play with him at the next level.”

"They (Georgia) were already a school I'm focused on. It's good to know there's a guy who can spin it! If I was a Dawg"
 
