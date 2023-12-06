ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Note What we are hearing about Carson Beck

Here's the latest

All signs now point to Carson Beck returning for his senior season. And not because of some ridiculous NIL deal as has been rumored. This decision appears to be more about playing at Georgia and developing his craft than money.


Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon has been mentioned as a possibility to replace the Pittsburgh OC. McClendon does not appear to be taking that job.


We mentioned earlier in the year that punter Brett Thorson might be on his last year of eligibility since he started college in Australia. We can now report that Georgia was informed earlier this season that Thorson would be eligible for another year.
 
