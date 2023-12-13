Radi Nabulsi
Nov 17, 2003
38,683
210,668
197
Regarding tight end Oscar Delp
He had appendix surgery last week.
Came out of the blue. Blockage led to surgery.
He's fine and will play in the Orange Bowl.
Confirmed:
"He had an appendectomy last week. However, no need for panic. It never ruptured, was caught early, and was removed with 5ml incision; so no stitches, no risk for hernia, and only a few days of rest. He is already back to training. He will play in the Orange Bowl. He is 100% recovered. 🥰 ❤️🖤"