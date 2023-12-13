ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Note What we are hearing about Oscar Delp (Good news)

Radi Nabulsi

Regarding tight end Oscar Delp

He had appendix surgery last week.

Came out of the blue. Blockage led to surgery.

He's fine and will play in the Orange Bowl.

Confirmed:

"He had an appendectomy last week. However, no need for panic. It never ruptured, was caught early, and was removed with 5ml incision; so no stitches, no risk for hernia, and only a few days of rest. He is already back to training. He will play in the Orange Bowl. He is 100% recovered. 🥰 ❤️🖤"
 
