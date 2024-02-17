Radi Nabulsi
Nov 17, 2003
- 38,573
- 209,870
- 197
Let's look at a few guys who might get a call from Kirby Smart.
We know he likes strong recruiters, good coaches, and guys who have a tie to the university.
Joe Cox - the former Georgia quarterback is a good friend of UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and was part of Bobo's staff at Colorado Stae and South Carolina. He's currently the tight ends coach at Ole Miss. He'd be a natural fit. He was just hired at Ole Miss three weeks ago so he may have not even moved yet.
Hines Ward - the Super Bowl MVP has expressed an interest in coaching at UGA in the past and most recently had a gig in the XFL.
Brandon Streeter - He's currently the Offensive Analyst at the University of Georgia. "...He has experience as the quarterbacks, running backs and receivers coach, the passing game coordinator and the offensive coordinator." He developed Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.
James Coley - A darkhorse candidate but worth listing. The former Georgia offensive coordinator is currently the wide receivers coach at South Carolina. Smart would love to have one of the nation's best recruiters back on staff, a guy who is unstoppable in landing players out of Miami and South Florida. He was just hired on Jan 12 by the Gamecocks.
Keep an eye on Josh Crawford from Georgia Tech and Jimmy Smith from Arkansas.
Crawford has extensive experience at the high school level in Georgia and did a few years at Western Kentucky. He has a Masters degree from Georgia.
"Prior to making the jump to the college ranks, Crawford established himself as one of the nation’s top offensive coaches in the high school ranks, coaching at five of Georgia’s most storied and successful programs – Colquitt County H.S., Valdosta H.S., Lee County H.S., Jefferson County H.S. and Greater Atlanta Christian (2010-12 – running backs/tight ends) "
Smith also is a name well-known in the Georgia high school scene. He beat Tennessee when he was at Georgia State.
Coaching Experience
2005 Darlington (S.C.) HS (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)
2007-09 Cedar Grove (Ga.) HS (Assistant Coach)
2010-12 Cedar Grove (Ga.) HS (Offensive Coordinator)
2013-18 Cedar Grove (Ga.) HS (Head Coach)
2019 Georgia State (Running Backs)
2020-22 Arkansas (Running Backs)
2023-pres. Arkansas (Associate HC/Running Backs)
UPDATE: We’re told Jimmy Smith is not the guy but did interview.
UPDATE: Also maybe keep an eye on UNC coach Lonnie Galloway. He is well thought of and Stacey Searels worked with him before. He's put a number of guys into the NFL. Todd Monken looked into his a couple of years ago so he might get a second look.
UPDATE: Another name I'd watch is Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope. The Volunteers wide receivers were pretty good of late and the young Pope is credited with their development.
2017-18: Ohio Northern, Running Backs
2018-19: Shorter (Ga.) University, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach
2019: Tennessee Tech, Wide Receivers
2020: Gardner-Webb, Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2021-22: Tennessee, Offensive Analyst
2022-present: Tennessee, Wide Receivers
|2023-present
|North Carolina
|Assistant Head Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
|2021-22
|North Carolina
|Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers
|2019-20
|North Carolina
|Wide Receivers
|2016-18
|Louisville
|Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
|2013-15
|West Virginia
|Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers
|2011-12
|Wake Forest
|Wide Receivers/Co-Passing Game Coordinator
|2008-10
|West Virginia
|Wide Receivers
