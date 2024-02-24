Radi Nabulsi
Publisher
Staff
-
- Nov 17, 2003
-
- 38,608
-
- 210,149
-
- 197
Give the gift of UGASports to a friend or fellow Georgia fan.
The next two weeks will be a real test for Kirby Smart. He's replacing two of his best recruiters after already losing two of his best recruiters. Fran Brown opened up the northeast to Georgia and WIll Muchamp was an absolute closer on the recruiting trail. Travaris Robinson should be a great fit and we will see how Donte Williams does. Losing Dell McGee and Bryan McClendon? Ouch. Those are two proven recruiters and replacing their contributions will be tough. Also losing Scott Cochran hurts as he was a great recruiter as well when the kids were on campus.
In asking around, I can say the I don't expect Joe Cox to wind up in Athens. He has a big buyout and while UGA considered him, I don't see that happening.
We had a story on Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith. He interviewed for the Georgia wide receivers job but could easily be the running backs coach. Still, I think Georgia is looking for a bigger name. The sheer number of top coaches Smart can choose from is wild. The Bulldogs are going to be fine.
Speaking of the running backs spot, it may be a long shot but keep your eye on Tashard Choice. Personally, I think he is on the same level recruiting-wise as Dell McGee. Plus taking a guy from the Texas staff is a brilliant move. Choice was in on the Georgia State job. I can see him in on the Georgia running backs job too.
If I am Smart, I call former Georgia star Thomas Brown. He has taken off in the NFL and would be a fantastic option. I know the running joke on the board has been to name all sorts of former position guys, but I can see Smart making a serious run at Brown. Heck, when Brown started every game of his sophomore year at Georgia, who was his position coach? That would be one Kirby Paul Smart. Brown just took a job with the Bears as their passing game coordinator.
On our initial list of possible wide receiver coaches to replace McClendon, I mentioned Cox, Brandon Steeter, Hines Ward and James Coley. Cox is in tight with Ole Miss, Streeter is sticking around despite rumors of maybe going to Georgia State, and Ward is not going to happen. As for Coley, I mentioned on Monday that I didn't think he was going to be the guy. Then on Thursday, I noted that I may have spoken too soon. I just finished a YouTube reaction show about the McGee news and I was pretty adamant that Coley was back in the mix in a big way. Why? Well as stated above, Smart needs proven recruiters. Coley is that. Plus Smart likes guys with a connection to Georgia. Mike Bobo, Todd Hartley, Will Muschamp, Stacey Searels... James Coley.
As for who might go with McGee to Georgia State, one name did pop up right away. Manrey Saint-Amour, Georgia's quality control analyst on offense, could wind up with the Panthers. I have seen some rumors of Streeter, Ryan Williams, and Montgomery VanGorder mentioned as going to Georgia State but I don't see those happening.
Finally, can we take a second to realize Smart has had three coaches go from position coaches to head coaches? They skipped past coordinator spots and right into the big chair. Man if that isn't going to make his phone blow up from good coaches who want to replicate that success then I don't know what will.
The next two weeks will be a real test for Kirby Smart. He's replacing two of his best recruiters after already losing two of his best recruiters. Fran Brown opened up the northeast to Georgia and WIll Muchamp was an absolute closer on the recruiting trail. Travaris Robinson should be a great fit and we will see how Donte Williams does. Losing Dell McGee and Bryan McClendon? Ouch. Those are two proven recruiters and replacing their contributions will be tough. Also losing Scott Cochran hurts as he was a great recruiter as well when the kids were on campus.
In asking around, I can say the I don't expect Joe Cox to wind up in Athens. He has a big buyout and while UGA considered him, I don't see that happening.
We had a story on Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith. He interviewed for the Georgia wide receivers job but could easily be the running backs coach. Still, I think Georgia is looking for a bigger name. The sheer number of top coaches Smart can choose from is wild. The Bulldogs are going to be fine.
Speaking of the running backs spot, it may be a long shot but keep your eye on Tashard Choice. Personally, I think he is on the same level recruiting-wise as Dell McGee. Plus taking a guy from the Texas staff is a brilliant move. Choice was in on the Georgia State job. I can see him in on the Georgia running backs job too.
If I am Smart, I call former Georgia star Thomas Brown. He has taken off in the NFL and would be a fantastic option. I know the running joke on the board has been to name all sorts of former position guys, but I can see Smart making a serious run at Brown. Heck, when Brown started every game of his sophomore year at Georgia, who was his position coach? That would be one Kirby Paul Smart. Brown just took a job with the Bears as their passing game coordinator.
On our initial list of possible wide receiver coaches to replace McClendon, I mentioned Cox, Brandon Steeter, Hines Ward and James Coley. Cox is in tight with Ole Miss, Streeter is sticking around despite rumors of maybe going to Georgia State, and Ward is not going to happen. As for Coley, I mentioned on Monday that I didn't think he was going to be the guy. Then on Thursday, I noted that I may have spoken too soon. I just finished a YouTube reaction show about the McGee news and I was pretty adamant that Coley was back in the mix in a big way. Why? Well as stated above, Smart needs proven recruiters. Coley is that. Plus Smart likes guys with a connection to Georgia. Mike Bobo, Todd Hartley, Will Muschamp, Stacey Searels... James Coley.
As for who might go with McGee to Georgia State, one name did pop up right away. Manrey Saint-Amour, Georgia's quality control analyst on offense, could wind up with the Panthers. I have seen some rumors of Streeter, Ryan Williams, and Montgomery VanGorder mentioned as going to Georgia State but I don't see those happening.
Finally, can we take a second to realize Smart has had three coaches go from position coaches to head coaches? They skipped past coordinator spots and right into the big chair. Man if that isn't going to make his phone blow up from good coaches who want to replicate that success then I don't know what will.